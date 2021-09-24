Chris Pratt Is Mario?! The Cast of Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Make You Say Mamma Mia

Watch : "F9" Cast Say Which Celeb Cameos They Want in Next Movie

Nintendo announced the cast of their upcoming Super Mario Bros. film and it's safe to say it's a super smash.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the video game company and Universal Pictures' Illumination studios confirmed that Mario, Luigi and the rest of the gang will appear in theaters on Dec. 22, 2022.

Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy and more A-list celebrities are lending their voices to the film, with the studio saying that each star was "cast for their ability to capture the unique spirit of their character." Notably, Chris Pratt will lead the movie in the role of Italian plumber Mario.

However, some Twitter users weren't as enthused by the casting choices, with some questioning if the Jurassic World actor could pull off Mario's accent. One person tweeted, "So are we hoping that Chris Pratt tries to do the voice? Or that he just shows up and is like 'Yo. What's up? It's me, Mario'?"

After the announcement went viral, casting director Kevin T. Porter shared on Twitter, "Hey it's me, the casting director of the new Mario movie. I'm really proud of the choices we made with the whole team and we're beyond excited to tell this story!"