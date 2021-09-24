Prince Harry’s Briefcase Features the Most Adorable Nod to Son Archie

Prince Harry is nothing if not a proud "papa."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their home in California for a visit to New York on Sept. 23, marking the couple's first public event together since welcoming daughter Lilibet in June.
However, Harry made sure to keep son Archie close on his cross-country trip. He was seen leaving a building in the United Nations Plaza while caring a briefcase with a special inscription. His zip-up computer case read, "ARCHIE'S PAPA."
Archie and Lilibet weren't pictured during the public appearances, and the Daily Mail reports that the kids did not make the trip along with their parents.
It's likely the farthest Harry has been from his children since he was in London over the summer, helping brother Prince William unveil a state of Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in July.
For his latest trip to the Big Apple, Harry was joined by Meghan Markle for an appearance with mayor Bill de Blasio at One World Observatory. Meg told reporters it was "wonderful to be back" in New York. The royals also visited the 9/11 memorial and took meetings about "vaccine equity" in an effort to "end this pandemic," according to biographer Omid Scobie.
The Duke, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday, has perhaps taken note from mom Diana by showering little Archie with love. As he told James Corden in February, his son already has the "most amazing personality."
He later told Oprah Winfrey that they love to go on hikes and to the beach together. "The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and take him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young," he shared.
Now, it seems he's taking a page out of Meghan's playbook by using his fashionable accessories to pay tribute to those he loves. The Suits actress often uses her wardrobe to make subtle nods to her loved ones, including in April, when she wore Zodiac necklaces bearing both Harry and Archie's star signs, which certainly added a personal touch to her look.
See Harry's cute message above.