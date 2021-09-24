Everything You Need to Know About Target's Fall Designer Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gird your loins, E! shoppers! Target's Fall Designer Collection is dropping tomorrow.
Whether you've shopped every Target designer collab to date or you're a first-timer, there's a few things you need to know in preparation for this unprecedented drop. First off, it's not just one designer collection, but four! Designers Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan are bringing their innovative designs to the retailer, so you can look and feel your best self during the fall months.
The collection features more than 180 apparel and accessories between the four designers. Even better, sizes range from XXS-4X and most items are under $50. If that doesn't make you pass out from pure excitement, we don't know what will!
If you're wondering how to score this season's most buzzworthy styles, set your alarms for 3:00 a.m. EST/12:00 a.m. PST tomorrow morning (or a few minutes before) to shop the collections on Target.com. Or you can sleep in and shop the styles in select Target stores later that day.
We recommend shopping online, so you have the opportunity to score whichever pieces strike your fancy. Plus, you can place your order online and utilize Target's contactless same-day pickup options, including drive-up and order pickup.
Below, we rounded up all of the must-have pieces from the four collections to help you plan your purchase. But don't think about your purchases for too long once the collection is live because we anticipate it to sell out quickly!
Rachel Comey
Women's Marble Print Long Sleeve Textured Turtleneck Shirt - Rachel Comey x Target Black
Can we get some commotion for this marble turtleneck shirt and skirt combo?
Women's Long Sleeve Faux Leather Tie Back Top - Rachel Comey x Target Navy
This blouse is the definition of chic thanks to faux leather fabric and a tie-neck that leads to a button-down back.
Women's Animal Print 3/4 Sleeve Jumpsuit - Rachel Comey x Target Yellow
If your wardrobe is lacking fierceness, this zebra jumpsuit for you!
Nili Lotan
Women's Quarter Zip Cableknit Pullover Sweater - Nili Lotan x Target Black
We present the only quarter zip you'll need for sweater weather!
Women's Long Sleeve Tie-Front Jumpsuit - Nili Lotan x Target Olive Green
This olive green jumpsuit is perfect for those days when you're short on time and still want to look chic. Pair it with some booties and chunky jewelry for an elevated look or sneakers for a more casual style.
Women's Turtleneck Back Button Sweater - Nili Lotan x Target Ivory
You can wear this classic silhouette alone or layer it under a sweater vest or long coat.
Victor Glemaud
Women's Long Sleeve Sweater Dress - Victor Glemaud x Target Green
Make a statement with this bold, bright and beautiful sweater dress. Imagine it with a pair of white booties!
Women's Striped Cardigan - Victor Glemaud x Target Pink/Green
Ok this cardigan, which can be paired with the matching skirt and top, is giving us springy vibes, and we're not mad about it!
Sandy Liang
Women's Floral Embroidered Collared Pullover Sweater - Sandy Liang x Target Mint Green
Ummm "add to cart!" This floral embroidered sweater is so cute and looks so cozy.
Women's Mink Zip-Up Faux Fur Hooded Jacket - Sandy Liang x Target Brown
Enjoy the snuggly vibes of this faux fur hooded jacket whether you're lounging at home or braving the chilly temperatures outside.
Women's Gingham Midi A-Line Skirt - Sandy Liang x Target Black
Gingham is to fall what florals are to spring! This skirt is so versatile and can be dressed up or down.
Women's Gingham Check Translucent Hooded Raincoat - Sandy Liang x Target Blue
This gingham check jacket makes us even more excited for rainy days!
