Everything You Need to Know About Target's Fall Designer Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gird your loins, E! shoppers! Target's Fall Designer Collection is dropping tomorrow.

Whether you've shopped every Target designer collab to date or you're a first-timer, there's a few things you need to know in preparation for this unprecedented drop. First off, it's not just one designer collection, but four! Designers Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan are bringing their innovative designs to the retailer, so you can look and feel your best self during the fall months.

The collection features more than 180 apparel and accessories between the four designers. Even better, sizes range from XXS-4X and most items are under $50. If that doesn't make you pass out from pure excitement, we don't know what will!