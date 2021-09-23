Patrick Mahomes Addresses Viral Video of Brother Jackson Pouring Water on Fans

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

When it comes to alleged hecklers, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his brother's back.

After the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 19, a rowdy fan of the latter team posted a video showing the star athlete's brother Jackson Mahomes dousing him with bottled water from a higher suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore after the Chiefs' loss.

At a Chiefs press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Patrick was asked about the clip, which went viral. He said the video didn't include things said to his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and his brother.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously it's something that we don't want to necessarily do," Patrick said. "There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don't see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he's been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it. And he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can."