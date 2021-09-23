12 Must-Read Books From Hispanic and Latinx Authors

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It's time to celebrate! From now until Oct. 15, it's Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time where we recognize the history, diverse culture, and contributions of the Latino community. One really great way to show your appreciation for the Latino community is to read a book or two from Hispanic and Latinx authors.
There are so many great books that capture the Latino experience beautifully like Once I Was You: A Memoir by award-winning journalist, Maria Hinojosa. There are also fun fictional reads by must-know authors like Lilliam Rivera, who wrote The Education of Margot Sanchez, and Silvia Moreno-Garcia, who wrote the gothic horror, Mexican Gothic.
Whether you're into generational family dramas or inspiring autobiographies, there's something for everyone. These amazing stories are just waiting to be read. Check out our picks for books you should be reading during Hispanic Heritage Month.
The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
This New York Times-bestselling novel by Elizabeth Acevedo is about Xiomara Batista, an Afro-Latina girl who uses her fists to make her feelings known. But things change when she joins her school's slam poetry club and finds an outlet for her passions and frustrations. It's the winner of National Book Award for Young People's Literature, the Michael L. Printz Award, and the Pura Belpré Award. This one's definitely a must-read.
The Education of Margot Sanchez by Lilliam Rivera
The Education of Margot Sanchez is described as John Hughes' Pretty in Pink meets the South Bronx. Margot Sanchez gets caught using her father's credit card and finds herself working off her debt at her family's struggling grocery store. With a big beach party coming up, Margot will stop at nothing to get herself out of her punishment even if it means lying, cheating and stealing.
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez
If you've ever struggled with people's expectations of who they want you to be, this one will resonate with you. Erika L. Sánchez's I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is about a girl who lost her "perfect" older sister in a tragic accident. It's a heartfelt story that touches on the experience of growing up in a traditional Mexican American home.
I Got This: To Gold and Beyond by Laurie Hernandez
Olympic gold medalist and Dancing with the Stars champion, Laurie Hernandez, shares her story of what it took to make her dreams come true. It's a book that will inspire and empower you to achieve your dreams.
Dream First, Details Later: How to Quit Overthinking & Make It Happen! by Ellen Bennett
If you have a big life goal but are unsure of how to get there, this one's for you. Ellen Bennett's Dream First, Details Later: How to Quit Overthinking & Make It Happen! is a guidebook on how you can live the life you've always envisioned for yourself. Once you're done, you'll be empowered to stop thinking and start doing.
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
If gothic horror is your thing, you need to check this out. This bestselling supernatural thriller has been described as "Lovecraft meets Brontës." It's the story of Noemí Taboada who receives a mysterious letter from her cousin begging for help. Noemí travels to an isolated house in the Mexican countryside called the High Place, which is not what it appears to be.
What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster is a compelling story about two families whose lives become intertwined in some pretty complicated ways. It's a story that spans over decades, and it gives an in-depth look into their complex family dynamics. This is one book that will send you on an emotional rollercoaster.
Dominicana by Angie Cruz
This coming-of-age story centers around Ana Cancion, a young woman from the Dominican countryside. She agrees to marry Juan, a man twice her age, to help her family immigrate to America. Ana quickly finds her life in New York lonely and miserable until she meets Cesar, her husband's younger, free-spirited young brother. It's a story of love, survival, and the immigrant experience.
Once I Was You: A Memoir by Maria Hinojosa
This memoir by Emmy Award–winning journalist, Maria Hinojosa, tells the story of her experience growing up as a Mexican American in the South Side of Chicago. It's a fascinating and thought-provoking read that will leave you thinking about the state of immigration and the future.
The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
If you love generational family dramas, check out The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende. This story centers around three generations of the Trueba family as they deal with political turmoil, complicated family dynamics, greed, tragedy, and mysticism. You'll be so emotionally invested, you'll be thinking about this book long after you've finished.
Handbook for an Unpredictable Life: How I Survived Sister Renata and My Crazy Mother, and Still Came Out Smiling (with Great Hair) by Rosie Perez
Whether you're a fan of the hilarious Rosie Perez or not, this is one memoir you'll want to read. It's fierce, funny, and at times, truly heartbreaking. Follow her inspiring journey as she overcomes many hardships and finds success.
The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros
If you haven't read The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros, put it on your reading list ASAP. This is a classic that's been taught in schools everywhere. It's a coming-of-age story of a young girl named Esperanza who tries to discover who she really is.
