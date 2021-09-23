12 Must-Read Books From Hispanic and Latinx Authors

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's time to celebrate! From now until Oct. 15, it's Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time where we recognize the history, diverse culture, and contributions of the Latino community. One really great way to show your appreciation for the Latino community is to read a book or two from Hispanic and Latinx authors.

There are so many great books that capture the Latino experience beautifully like Once I Was You: A Memoir by award-winning journalist, Maria Hinojosa. There are also fun fictional reads by must-know authors like Lilliam Rivera, who wrote The Education of Margot Sanchez, and Silvia Moreno-Garcia, who wrote the gothic horror, Mexican Gothic.

Whether you're into generational family dramas or inspiring autobiographies, there's something for everyone. These amazing stories are just waiting to be read. Check out our picks for books you should be reading during Hispanic Heritage Month.