Tom Felton Suffers Apparent Medical Incident While Competing in Celebrity Golf Tournament

Tom Felton appeared to have suffered a medical incident during a round of golf.
Ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup, the Harry Potter star participated in a celebrity golf match on Thursday, Sept. 23. Unfortunately, he was unable to complete the game after not feeling well.
In pictures captured at the event, the actor was seen receiving help from bystanders before he was laid down on a cart and driven away for further treatment.
While traveling through the Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, Tom was joined by fellow sports stars including hockey player Teemu Selanne, professional wrestler Mandy Rose, surfer Kelly Slater and other professional athletes.
E! News has reached out to Tom's rep for additional details and has not heard back.
Just one day before the incident, the actor best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise celebrated his 34th birthday by raising funds for The Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults.
"33 years done—good lord it's been so much fun getting here—yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for your love, support & sense of humor—let's keep a good thing going—to the next 33 xx."
This certainly isn't the first golf tournament Tom has been a part of. Earlier this month, the actor was spotted in England participating in the Pro-Am event prior to The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.
He also headed to Hawaii in January 2020 where he showed off his golf skills at the Sony Open.
Away from the golf course, Tom can likely be found on set filming movies and TV shows including the upcoming drama Lead Heads with Rupert Everett. On Instagram, the actor loves to show off his musical skills by playing a variety of instruments.
And of course, Tom will never forget his magical time within the Harry Potter franchise. While watching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the first time in March 2021, plenty of happy memories rushed back.
"Part of the reason why I want to do this is because I miss them all," Tom shared before describing Draco as "a very fun character to play."