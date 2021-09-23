The Real's Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband's Alleged Insults

Loni Love proved that she's a real one while defending Jeannie Mai from her co-host's ex-husband.
Freddy Harteis, who split from The Real co-host in 2017, allegedly remarked that he "upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago," following Jeannie's announcement that she's expecting a baby with husband Jeezy.
"Best decision I ever made," Harteis wrote, according to a screenshot of his Instagram comment shared by the The Neighborhood Talk. "Congratulations. Being truly happy is an awesome feeling. Love my little family." (E! News has not verified the authenticity of the comment, which has been deleted.)
On Thursday, Sept. 23, Loni weighed in on the drama, writing on Instagram, "Auntie Loni here: This sounds like a woman answering… @thehollywoodhunter you better then this .."
"We were happy with your children being born so show the same grace to Baby Jenkins," she added.
Harteis' current partner, Linsey Toole, also took an apparent dig at Jeannie. In response to an Instagram comment that said "Lol you might as well deactivate your page cause they gone tear you up in the comments," Toole wrote back, "I truly don't want to put her through what she put me through when I was pregnant. Stop the drama and let us all live."
E! News reached out to Toole and Harteis for comment and did not hear back.
Indeed, Mai has attempted to keep the peace since splitting from Harteis. When she announced they were going their separate ways in 2017, Mai described her then-husband of 10 years as "the best man I know."
However, a year later, Mai told The Breakfast Club that their divorce proceedings were "terrible" to endure.
"You wake up with a rock in your heart and you just feel like you can't really make it through the day because it's just so happy, especially when finances get involved, especially when people change," Mai shared, adding, "This is where you learn how things change. You know how people say money changes people? Well, so does ego and so does social media and so does the press."
In the same interview, The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Tamera Mowry-Housley speculated that infidelity may have been a factor in their divorce, though Love said, "We're not going to put that out there because we don't know for sure."
The same month, Freddy and Linsey welcomed their first daughter, Emersyn Rose. The following year, Harteis and Toole welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Huck Fredrick.
Now, it's Mai's turn to experience parenthood. On The Real's Sept. 20 episode, she announced her pregnancy, something that Mai previously didn't plan for.
According to Mai, she and Jeezy were content with the status-quo, "But as we started to fall more [in] this healthy love with each other, we said, ‘I see having kids with you.'"
"I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself," she shared, adding that she knew, "I've got to come home and tell the girls that have always accepted me at every stage of my life, have been through my ups and downs and have always encouraged me to a place where, I feel like you've all individually always told me to, if I wanted to be a mom, I'd be an awesome mom."
Mai and Jeezy started dating in late 2019, before quickly falling in love and getting engaged in Vietnam last April. Since then, they've gotten married and settled into a lovely routine together, with the Dancing With the Stars alum sharing on Instagram recently that she's "never been this thankful to feel so alive."