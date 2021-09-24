We’ve Rounded up the Best Deals From Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale & They’re Under $20

Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores. We love this product and so does Porsha Williams who recommend it. She quipped, "don't think twice" about purchasing this one since "it's everything." She claimed she saw a difference in her skin after using the product for a week and a half "consistently," which she emphasized was the key to getting the most out of this oil. Once again, she promised, "you'll be thanking me later."

An Ulta shopper raved, "I am 20 years old, and have had very severe acne scarring. I go to the dermatologist, and have everything from Retina, Tazorac, special cleansers, and sulfar-based lotions (for those of you familiar with dermatologist products). I was so desperate to get rid of my scarring, that I decided to try this to even my skin tone and lighten my scars. WOW! Im only on DAY 4, and my scars are already 35% better! Everyone around me, after DAY 2, started complimenting me on how good my skin looked! (and I wasnt wearing any makeup)."