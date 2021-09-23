Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Break Up 4 Months After Baby Boy's Birth

Watch : See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

For fans of Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes, this news might be hard to "Swalla."

The R&B singer announced his split from the influencer on Thursday, Sept. 23, sharing they "decided to part ways" but remain focused on raising their 4-month-old son, Jason King.

"She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be," Derulo tweeted. "Pls respect our privacy in this time."

It's a peculiar turn of events for the couple, as just one day ago Jena shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Jason.

"You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever," the TikTok creator gushed in a since-deleted Instagram post. "You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys."