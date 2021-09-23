Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Willie Garson's Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Willie Garson, best known as Sex and the City's resident BFF, passed away earlier this week. Now family is sharing new details.

Sex and the City star Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer, his family has revealed.

An obituary was published in The New York Times Thursday, Sept. 23 paying tribute to the 57-year-old actor, who played fan-favorite character Stanford Blatch on the HBO comedy, reprising his beloved role for the franchise's film and the upcoming revival series, And Just Like That....

"William Garson Paszamant, better known as Willie Garson to his many fans and throughout the entertainment industry, noted actor of stage, film, and television, has died at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles," read the obituary. "The cause was pancreatic cancer."

The star's 20-year-old son and only child, Nathen Garson, announced his passing on Instagram on Sept. 21.

"I love you so much papa," he wrote. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

Nathen continued, "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared [your] love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it." 

In addition to his son, Willie is survived by his brother John Paszamant, sister Lisa Clark, and three nieces and two nephews.

Following news of his death, many of Willie's past and present co-stars paid tribute to him, including former Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall and returning cast members Cynthia NixonKristin Davis, Mario Cantone and Chris Noth. Sarah Jessica Parker, who remained close with Willie, the actor telling Us Weekly they spoke nearly every day, commented on her onscreen partner's Instagram tribute to Willie, writing, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx"

