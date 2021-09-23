Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Reflect on Getting First Pregnancy Clue While Hiking with Taylor Lautner

Watch : Jason Kennedy & Lauren Scruggs Are Expecting 1st Baby

These parents-to-be are already proud of their "IVF family"!

Former E! News host Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy gave Daily Pop co-host Erin Lim Rhodes an exclusive tour of their nursery, plus detailed their four-and-a-half year process to conceive. The couple, who wed in 2014, started to open up about their IVF journey with fans in January. By Sept. 8, pair announced they were expecting their first child—and couldn't wait to share the news with these celeb pals.

"I snuck in there and took the test first and then I put it on his bedside table," Lauren explained of her big pregnancy reveal.

Meanwhile, Jason immediately called his A-list friends with the baby news, including Kathy Lee Gifford, Maria Shriver and E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, as well as the Kennedy family pastors.

They also FaceTimed friend Taylor Lautner and his girlfriend Tay Dome with the news, but revealed the pair was already somewhat in the loop because they had spent the prior weekend on a couples' trip together.