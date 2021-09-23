The H&M Collection Gigi Hadid, Halle Bailey & More Stars Can't Stop Wearing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Looking for some style inspiration for fall? Look no further than H&M's Studio Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.

The highly-anticipated collection launched today, and you're going to want everything! From metallic puffer jackets to purple denim sets and mesh bodysuits, there's so many styles that will help you upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Not to mention, stars like Gigi Hadid, Halle Bailey, MJ Rodriguez, Halle Bailey, Barbie Ferreira and Aaron Rose Philip have already been spotted wearing pieces from the collection! Besides the bold color palette and reasonable price tags, the collection is made with sustainably sourced materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton and recycled polyamide.

If you want to get in on this celeb-approved collection, you better hurry! Styles like the pinstripe bodysuit are already sold out. Below, we rounded up the styles you can still score just in time for the start of fall.