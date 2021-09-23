Rihanna Shares the Story Behind Her and A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala Looks

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Met Gala Debut ALMOST Didn't Happen

The couple that subconsciously matches together, stays together?

It's hard to believe that Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky didn't plan their twinning oversized ensembles for their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala, but alas, the Savage x Fenty founder must have just had "Love On the Brain" when putting everything together.

"We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared," Rihanna exclusively told E! News Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz on Sept. 23. "We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s––t.'"

Maybe it's because the Grammy winner has had her eye on the runway instead of the red carpet, planning for the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, airing on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 24.