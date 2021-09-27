Remember When George and Amal Clooney's Star-studded, $4.6 Million Wedding Took Over Venice?

Watch : See George Clooney Choose Between His Famous Friends!

Looking back, it's kinda cute how George Clooney didn't realize his wedding to international human rights attorney Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) would make such a huge splash.

Some five months after he got down on one knee, midway through a homemade pasta dinner—his Aunt Rosemary Clooney's track "Why Shouldn't I?" the signal it was time to pull out the 7-carat diamond he'd commissioned—the newly formed power couple rounded up 100 of their nearest and dearest for Venetian vows that would see them criss-crossing the city's famed maze of canals for four days.

"We didn't tell anybody else that we were going to do it," George later recalled to The Hollywood Reporter, "but eventually somebody figured it out."

And once people got wind of the plans, "it became an event," he continued. They bussed the four hours or so from his 18th century Lake Como villa to Venice "and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting. We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, 'You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn't be ashamed of this.' And we got up and waved."