We Can't Cope With Derry Girls Ending After Season 3

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

For Christ's sake, we were not expecting this!

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirmed that season three will be the last for the laugh-out-loud Irish comedy. Although we're certainly struggling to embrace this news, McGee noted that this was always meant to be Derry Girls' fate.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," the screenwriter wrote on Twitter. McGee went on to call the Netflix show "a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me."

The creator did give us some hope, as she teased that the main characters— which includes Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn)—may "return in some other guise someday."

While this may satisfy us a bit, we still feel like flipping the bird and shouting, "Mull this over."