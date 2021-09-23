We Can't Cope With Derry Girls Ending After Season 3

For Christ's sake, we were not expecting this!
On Thursday, Sept. 23, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirmed that season three will be the last for the laugh-out-loud Irish comedy. Although we're certainly struggling to embrace this news, McGee noted that this was always meant to be Derry Girls' fate.
"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," the screenwriter wrote on Twitter. McGee went on to call the Netflix show "a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me."
The creator did give us some hope, as she teased that the main characters— which includes Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn)—may "return in some other guise someday."
While this may satisfy us a bit, we still feel like flipping the bird and shouting, "Mull this over."
Of course, this isn't the last we've seen of Derry Girls' Coughlan, who is currently starring on another Netflix period piece. We're, obviously, referring to her role of Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton.
And while Bridgerton may have you burning for romance and drama, Derry Girls is the only show in the business to say "Macaulay Culkin isn't a Protestant, ma!"
We'll never forget this genius line for the rest of our lives.
As for season three's premiere date? That has not been confirmed following delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. So, we're just going to have to blast The Cranberries' "Zombie" on repeat until we get an update.
Seasons one and two of Derry Girls are available to stream on Netflix.