We Can't Cope With Derry Girls Ending After Season 3

Though we may have known it was coming, news of Netflix’s Derry Girls ending still hurts. Plus, find out what's to come for your other TV favorites.

For Christ's sake, we were not expecting this!

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirmed that season three will be the last for the laugh-out-loud Irish comedy. Although we're certainly struggling to embrace this news, McGee noted that this was always meant to be Derry Girls' fate.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," the screenwriter wrote on Twitter. McGee went on to call the Netflix show "a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me."

The creator did give us some hope, as she teased that the main characters— which includes Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn)—may "return in some other guise someday."

While this may satisfy us a bit, we still feel like flipping the bird and shouting, "Mull this over."

Of course, this isn't the last we've seen of Derry GirlsCoughlan, who is currently starring on another Netflix period piece. We're, obviously, referring to her role of Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton.

And while Bridgerton may have you burning for romance and drama, Derry Girls is the only show in the business to say "Macaulay Culkin isn't a Protestant, ma!"

We'll never forget this genius line for the rest of our lives.

Channel 4/Netflix

As for season three's premiere date? That has not been confirmed following delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. So, we're just going to have to blast The Cranberries' "Zombie" on repeat until we get an update.

Speaking of updates, find out what's to come for your other favorite shows by scrolling through the images below!

Netflix
Ending: Derry Girls (Netflix)

Derry Girls will come to an end after three seasons, creator Lisa McGee confirmed in September 2021.

Netflix
Renewed: My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

In September 2021, Netflix renewed My Unorthodox Life for a second season. The announcement promised that the new season will have "more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart.'

Netflix
Renewed: Virgin River (Netflix)

Expect plenty more of Virgin River, as Netflix has just renewed the series for seasons four and five.

HBO Max
Canceled: Genera+ion (HBO Max)

In September 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Genera+ion would not have a second season.

The CW
Canceled: The Outpost (the CW)

The Outpost will come to an end after four seasons on the CW.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show will continue to entertain late-night TV, as Peacock renewed the show for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hulu has announced that there will be more murders in the building in the second season of hit dramedy Only Murders in the Building.

Disney+
Renewed: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be back for a third season, but there's a bit of a twist. Instead of heading back to East High, the Wildcats will be spending the summer at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." 

HBO Max
Renewed: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

XOXO, the new Gossip Girl is coming back for a second season on HBO Max. 

BET
Renewed: First Wives Club (BET+)

In September 2021, BET+ renewed First Wives Club for a third season.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs will return for a second season in 2022 on FX.

MTV/YouTube
Renewed: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

MTV has given us a reason to fist pump! Ahead of the season four finale, the network renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fifth season. The new season will mark the full time return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The CW
Canceled: The Republic of Sarah (The CW)

The Republic of Sarah had a short-lived reign as it was canceled after one season by the CW.

Apple TV+
Ending: Dickinson (Apple TV+)

The Hailee Steinfeld-led Dickinson series will come to an end after season three.

Disney+
Renewed: Big Shot (Disney+)

Big Shot will be back on the court as Disney+ renewed it for a second season in Aug. 2021.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (Netflix)

After NBC pulled the plug on the mystery series after three seasons, create, Jeff Rake, had hoped to find a new home for the show. Well, fans can rejoice! Netflix announced its renewal of Manifest for a fourth and final season.

Freeform
Ending: Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In Aug. 2021, Freeform renewed Motherland: Fort Salem for its third and final season.

VH1
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Shantay you stay! VH1 confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race will return for a fourteenth season.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Cancelled: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Peacock announced on Aug. 20 that the Punky Brewster reboot series starring Soleil Moon Frye is officially cancelled after one season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever will be back for a third season.

HBO Max
Renewed: FBoy Island (HBO Max)

HBO Max confirmed in August that FBoy Island will be back for a second season.

Freeform
Canceled: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

In August 2021, star and creator Josh Thomas took to social media to announced that season two of Everything's Gonna Be Okay was the show's last.

FX
Renewed: American Horror Stories (FX)

"more stories. more horrors. more reasons to be afraid of the dark," FX Networks announced on Twitter in August. "#AHStories will return for a season two."

John P Johnson/FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Alongside the season three trailer, FX confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows will get a fourth season.

Mario Perez/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

HBO's The White Lotus will return for a second season, but will feature new guests and a different hotel property.

Apple
Canceled: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice has become the first show canceled at Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne will be breaking a sweat once more as Physical has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+.

Disney+
Renewed: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will hit the ice once more as it has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

Showtime
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

It's official! The Chi is going to have a season five on Showtime.

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

At the end of July, it was confirmed that the Hulu Original series Love, Victor will return for a third season.

Seasons one and two of Derry Girls are available to stream on Netflix.

