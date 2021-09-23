Say Bonjour to the First Official Photos of Emily in Paris Season 2

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

Dust off your houndstooth and jaunty berets, because Emily Cooper and co. are returning to our screens sooner than you thought.

After the viral success of Emily in Paris' first season last October, 10 new episodes of the Netflix hit will be arriving this year, the streaming network confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 23. While they didn't announce an exact date just yet, with three months left in 2021, rest assured the wait won't be too long.

In the meantime, Netflix also dropped a handful of official photos from the second season, giving fans the first look at what's to come for the fashionista, played by Lily Collins, and her friends.

"Finally, a first look at @emilyinparis Saison Deux!!!" Collins proclaimed on Instagram. "So excited to be sharing the screen with this incredible cast. Can't wait for you guys to see everything that's coming. You're in for a real treat. Until then, bisous bisous!!…."