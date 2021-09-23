Say Bonjour to the First Official Photos of Emily in Paris Season 2

Dust off your houndstooth and jaunty berets, because Emily Cooper and co. are returning to our screens sooner than you thought.
After the viral success of Emily in Paris' first season last October, 10 new episodes of the Netflix hit will be arriving this year, the streaming network confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 23. While they didn't announce an exact date just yet, with three months left in 2021, rest assured the wait won't be too long.
In the meantime, Netflix also dropped a handful of official photos from the second season, giving fans the first look at what's to come for the fashionista, played by Lily Collins, and her friends.
"Finally, a first look at @emilyinparis Saison Deux!!!" Collins proclaimed on Instagram. "So excited to be sharing the screen with this incredible cast. Can't wait for you guys to see everything that's coming. You're in for a real treat. Until then, bisous bisous!!…."
As for what exactly is coming, Netflix offered up this latest synopsis: "Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work—which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."
That French classmate sounds like new character Alfie. Played by Scream Queens alum Lucien Laviscount, Alfie has been described by Netflix as a "sarcastic and charming cynic" who "works to live." A London native working for a U.K. bank in Paris, the 30-year-old refuses to assimilate into French culture. "He enjoys teasing Emily," a past announcement noted. "They have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more."
And luckily for excited viewers, it looks like the chemistry between them was captured in one of those newly released pictures. See that one and a bunch more below! Until the next update, au revoir!