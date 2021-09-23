Kristen Stewart Wonders "Will They Kill Me" In Chilling New Spencer Trailer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

"Will they kill me?"

That's the chilling question Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) asks in the new trailer for Spencer, released on Sept. 23. In the two-minute preview, viewers see Diana arriving at Queen Elizabeth II's (Stella Gonet) Sandringham Estate for Christmas festivities with the royal family. While this should be a joyous time for all, tensions between Diana and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) are at an all-time high.

"You have to be able to do things you hate," Charles tells Diana in the trailer. "There has to be two of you. There's the real one, and the one they take pictures of, Diana, for the good of the country."

Diana later says, "Do you know, I really like things that are simple, ordinary? The things that are real."

As Diana contemplates her next steps, she looks back at her relationship with Charles. In fact, Kristen can be seen wearing a replica of Diana's iconic wedding dress in one clip from the trailer.