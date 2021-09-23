You'll Adore Harry Styles Even More After Hearing His Dating Advice

Watch : Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

Considering he once sang about walking through fire for someone, Harry Styles may know a thing or two about fully committed, impassioned love.



So we're here for the "Adore You" singer—currently in the middle of his Love On Tour—dishing out his best (and solid AF) dating advice. In a clip from his Sept. 22 show in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the singer was inspired to deliver words of wisdom after spotting a fan holding a sign that read, "Should I text him?"



Though he joked he doesn't truly know the man in question, Harry posited, "In my opinion, if you should, then this isn't even a question." And as expected, his answer was immediately met with thunderous applause from the audience.

"If we're playing games," he continued. "If you're wondering, ‘Should I text him…Can't text him too soon…And now I'm thinking about double texting and that's whole other risky business…' My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you."