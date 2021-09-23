Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out in NYC for First Joint Appearance Since Lili's Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first official stop was One World Trade Center, where they met with Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family.

Six months since their explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are drawing an audience once again. Only this time, it's in person. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are based in California, stepped out in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 23, kicking off their visit to Manhattan with an appearance at One World Trade Center. The pair coordinated in navy for the occasion, Harry in a blue suit and tie and Meghan donning a navy turtleneck and pants with a navy coat layered on top. The mother of two wore her hair pulled back into a bun. 

As they appeared alongside New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray and Dante de Blasio, Markle told the press gathered inside One World Observatory it's "wonderful to be back" in New York.

Their outing marks the first time they've made an official joint appearance since laying a wreath at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honor of Remembrance Day last November. 

At the time, they had not yet announced Markle's pregnancy with their daughter. They welcomed baby Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4. 

They most recently posed for the cover of Time as two of the magazine's 100 most influential people of 2021. "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know," World Central Kitchen founder and chef José Andrés wrote in Time. "They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

Their trip to New York City will also include an appearance at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25. Until then, fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for more sightings of the Sussexes in the Big Apple. 

