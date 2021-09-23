Justin Bieber Shares New Bikini Photo of "Sweet n Sexy" Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber's only intentions are to show his love for Hailey Bieber.
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to post a picture of the 24-year-old model smiling in a green bikini and captioned it "sweet n sexy."
It's unclear where exactly the photo was taken, but by the looks of the palm trees in the background, it appears to be somewhere warm.
The Biebers recently enjoyed a getaway to Jamaica with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.
"They were in private lagoon cottages near each other," a source told E! News. "They had a great time swimming and wading in the lagoon. They did stand-up paddling and spent a ton of time on the water. Even though it was raining, they loved the tropical weather and made the most of their trip."
This isn't the first time Justin and Hailey have shown some PDA this month.
He also gave her a sweet shout-out after winning Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
"I look over here and I see my beautiful wife," he said during his acceptance speech, "and I just want to say, 'I love you so much.'"
He also professed his love for her at a Met Gala after-party. Stylist Maeve Reilly posted a video of Justin "singing to his wife on their anniversary" and serenading her with "All That Matters."
The event took place three years after the couple said "I do." As fans will recall, Justin and Hailey tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September 2018 and then exchanged vows again during their South Carolina wedding a year later.
As he put it in a recent Instagram post, "This is the woman of my dreams."