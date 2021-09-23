Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys Outing With Friends in Rare Photo

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s son, Connor Cruise, is giving fans another small glimpse at his personal life, which recently included a night out with his pals in Italy. See his latest photo.

Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life.
 
While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn't post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.

This social media snap is one of the first fans have seen of the former actor since late April. At the time, the avid outdoorsman gave a shout-out to his fellow fisherman friend and boat captain. "Happy Birthday @hookedforlife," he wrote alongside a pic of the two posing while holding a rather large fish. "Cheers to another year slaying monsters around the globe."

While Connor has amassed over 35,000 followers on Instagram, the fishing enthusiast prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Connor's parents—who announced their split in 2001 after 10 years of marriage—have also notably been private about details surrounding their personal life. 

However, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Nine Perfect Strangers star made a rare comment about the speculation surrounding her marriage.

When asked whether she was "annoyed" about the focus on her relationship at the time, she shared, "I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."
 

