Tiger King 2 Is Coming Soon for All You Cool Cats and Kittens

Tiger King is ready to claw its way back into your living room.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Netflix announced five documentaries that will soon launch on the streaming platform. This includes—you guessed it—Tiger King 2, a continuation of the wildly popular project that proved to be purr-fect entertainment for viewers feeling a bit caged inside their homes at the start of the still-ongoing pandemic.

Tiger King 2 hails from directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who were also behind the first season that launched in March 2020 and was viewed by 64 million households during its first four weeks, according to Netflix. The real-life saga is also the inspiration for Peacock's upcoming scripted miniseries.

The company's announcement did not provide many details, as it teased "more madness and mayhem" but had no specifics about which cast members will be returning. The new season will debut later this year, although an exact premiere date was not announced.

One person who would have to be a given is former zoo owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. Among the recent developments in his life was husband Dillon Passage announcing in March that the couple had split up.