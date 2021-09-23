Kerry Washington, Ryan Reynolds and More Stars Speak Out to Support IATSE Ahead of Potential Strike

Watch : Why Kerry Washington Enjoys Playing High-Stakes Characters

Hollywood A-listers are assembling to fight on behalf of crew members, who become "like family" while bringing their TV shows and films to life.

Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore, Joshua Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Susan Sarandon and more stars are speaking out in support of IATSE. Known as "The Union Behind Entertainment," the organization is seeking better conditions for 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in theater, TV and film productions, ranging from cinematographers to costume designers.

IATSE said it has spent months negotiating contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), but announced on Sept. 21 that the producer group "does not intend to make any counteroffer" to IATSE's recent proposal. In a press release posted to social media, IATSE said the AMPTP has "failed to work with us" on addressing the "most grievous" problems in their workplaces.

The union is calling for change when it comes to excessively unsafe and harmful working hours; unlivable wages for the lowest paid crafts; "consistent failure" to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, weekends and more; and workers on some streaming projects getting paid less than those on traditional blockbusters, even on productions with bigger budgets.