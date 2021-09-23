Sarah Jessica Parker Says She's "Not Ready" to Mourn Willie Garson as SATC Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Sarah Jessica Parker is still in the early stages of grieving.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Willie Garson's son shared that the 57-year-old recently died. "I love you so much papa," Nathen wrote on Instagram. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."
Following the announcement, Sex and the City actor Chris Noth posted a photo of Sarah and Willie to his Instagram in recognition of his co-star's 57 years on this earth. He simply captioned the post, "Willie."
In response to the tribute, Sarah Jessica commented, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."
In the HBO series, Willie portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch, a role that he most recently reprised in August while filming for the SATC revival spinoff, And Just Like That.
And off-camera, Willie played a large role in Sarah's life too. He told Us Weekly in June that he and the Hocus Pocus actress "were friends for 10 years before the show."
He added, "We talk almost every day."
Following Nathen's announcement that Willie died, numerous celebrities throughout the industry shared their fond memories of the actor. His White Collar co-star Matt Bomer said it wasn't "fair" that Willie passed so soon, while Mario Cantone lamented the loss of a "brilliant TV partner."
Kristin Davis expressed grief for not only herself, but Willie's 20-year-old adopted son. Like Willie, Kristin is a single parent and adopted two children, a subject they bonded over. She shared, "We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen's strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad."
Another person who has promised to be there for Nathen is One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton. The actress vowed that she and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan would help Nathen publish Willie's memoir. She shared, "It is a love letter to our industry, to storytelling and to the hundreds of people he worked with and made better over the decades. To Willie's family, especially @nathen_garson…on my honor I will see it through. You have been so generous in sharing him with the rest of us. Love you."
Judging by the emotional tributes to Willie, there's no shortage of people who will be there for Nathen as he mourns the loss of his father, who the 20-year-old described as the "toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known."