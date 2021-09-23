Sarah Jessica Parker Says She's "Not Ready" to Mourn Willie Garson as SATC Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Watch : "Sex and the City" Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

Sarah Jessica Parker is still in the early stages of grieving.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Willie Garson's son shared that the 57-year-old recently died. "I love you so much papa," Nathen wrote on Instagram. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

Following the announcement, Sex and the City actor Chris Noth posted a photo of Sarah and Willie to his Instagram in recognition of his co-star's 57 years on this earth. He simply captioned the post, "Willie."

In response to the tribute, Sarah Jessica commented, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

In the HBO series, Willie portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch, a role that he most recently reprised in August while filming for the SATC revival spinoff, And Just Like That.