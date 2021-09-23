Jana Kramer Reveals What Transpired When She Ran Into Mike Caussin While Out With Jay Cutler

Watch : Jana Kramer Addresses Pics of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman

Well, that was awkward!

Just two months after Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin officially finalized their divorce, the exes had an interesting run-in with each other while she was enjoying a night out with Jay Cutler.

In a recent episode on her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast, the One Tree Hill alum explained that she attended The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar on Sept. 8. At the time, she and Jay were publicly photographed together for the first time since they began fueling romance rumors earlier this month.

But what the cameras didn't get to capture was how she and Mike bumped into one another that evening.

"You know what's really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like 'No, no, no, no, no nice try,'" Jana recalled. "And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, 'Not happening.'"