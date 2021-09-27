Sofia Richie Swears By These $99 Denim Jeans and 8 Other Fall Fashion Must-Haves

We interviewed Sofia Richie because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Some clothes are so good, you have to come back for more!
It's certainly the case for Sofia Riche who just launched season two of her collaboration with Rolla's Jeans on Sept. 21 after falling in love with their denim.
"I've always loved Rolla's because the fit on all of their denim is very flattering, but still comfortable and easy to style," the model and designer exclusively shared with E! News. "From the flares to the cut-offs, every style fits like a glove."
With fall officially here, Sofia is ready for a new season and some new clothes to add to her wardrobe.
"Since I live in Los Angeles, this fall I'm most excited to experiment with different outerwear trends like trenches, oversized blazers or a sporty puffer jacket," she teased. "If I'm going out, I'll mix in some leather pieces and accessories. I also like dressing up a casual look with the brown corduroys or tonal denim from my latest Rolla's Jeans collab which are perfect for fall."
For even more style and beauty tips for the crisp, cool months ahead, keep scrolling to see Sofia's recommendations.
Original Straight Long-Faded Vintage
"This is my OG favorite pair of jeans that we brought back from my first collab! They look good on everyone and the under $100 price point is too good."
Gymshark x Whitney Simmons Unbleached Cropped Pullover & Loose Joggers
"I love a matching set moment, and I could live in this buttery-soft pullover and joggers from Gymshark's Whitney Simmons collection."
Bottega Veneta Women's Mini Jodi
"I switch up my purses for each season, and I'm loving this mini Bottega bag in the Almond color for fall."
Diptyque Jasmin Scented Candle
"I have Diptyque candles all over my house, but this Jasmine scent is my favorite right now!"
Oliver Peoples X The Row Acetate Sunglasses
"A good pair of sunglasses is essential and these are so chic and timeless."
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Caro Jumpsuit
"I had so much fun designing this collection with my sister Nicole Richie. This is one of our fave pieces to dress up in this fall."
The Row Constance Leather Thong Sandals
"The Olsen Twins are my forever fashion inspiration, so naturally I never leave the house without slipping on these chic, minimal sandals."
Classic Rib Sweater - Off White
"The perfect neutral knit for any occasion."
Chanel La Crème Main
"I keep this life changing hand cream in my purse at all times."
