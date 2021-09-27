Sofia Richie Swears By These $99 Denim Jeans and 8 Other Fall Fashion Must-Haves

We interviewed Sofia Richie because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Some clothes are so good, you have to come back for more!

It's certainly the case for Sofia Riche who just launched season two of her collaboration with Rolla's Jeans on Sept. 21 after falling in love with their denim.

"I've always loved Rolla's because the fit on all of their denim is very flattering, but still comfortable and easy to style," the model and designer exclusively shared with E! News. "From the flares to the cut-offs, every style fits like a glove."

With fall officially here, Sofia is ready for a new season and some new clothes to add to her wardrobe.