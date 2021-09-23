TikTok Is Obsessed With This Toaster & It's Now on Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
TikTok has become the ultimate influencer, especially when it comes to finding life-changing hacks that make everyday things like breakfast even more enjoyable.
From booty-enhancing leggings and universally flattering lipsticks to acupressure mats, the video-sharing app knows how to make us hit "add to cart" like there's no tomorrow. Recently, our For You Page has been flooded with Revolution Cooking's Smart Toaster. So naturally, we had to investigate this magical kitchen must-have. Our research proved this is no ordinary toaster!
The 2-slice brushed stainless steel toaster has a digital touchscreen that allows you to choose from five food settings (bread, English muffin, bagel, waffle and toaster pastry), three toasting modes (fresh, frozen and reheat), plus seven toasting shades! If that doesn't make you want to throw out your toaster, it has an ultra fast and efficient InstaGLO® Heating System and smart toasting algorithm with temperature sensors and real-time adjustments to ensure the perfect piece of toast or waffle.
Although the $300 price tag might seem steep compared to other models on the market, this toaster puts all other toasters to shame and serves as a great investment, especially if toast is your jam in the morning! Lucky for you (and us), you can score $20 off this smart toaster for a limited time on Revolution Cooking's website and Amazon!
Revolution InstaGLO® R180 Toaster
With 60+ digital settings, you can use this toaster for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack time! According to the description, "InstaGLO sears bread without drying it, locking in 30% more moisture than the leading premium toasters." That means no more burnt or mediocre pieces of toast! Not to mention, it's easy to clean thanks to a removable crumb tray and "time to clean" reminders. If our current toaster could talk like that, it would probably be screaming because we can't remember the last time we gave it a proper cleaning. At least we're being honest!
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I have been experimenting with it since I got it Sunday. Almost didn't buy it because of the price. Not disappointed at all. I was worried about putting a Pop Tart with frosting in it because I didn't want the frosting to get in the toaster. But it didn't. The things I tried so far all were perfect. Highly recommend it. Best investment I've made in an appliance."
"My experience with Revolution toaster. This toaster is very futuristic and a great conversation starter! This toaster lets you choose how toasty you want your breads with a full color screen. It's fun to use and makes toasting fun! There's even a musical chime when your bread is finished. My kids like their breads very toasty, my husband prefers his breads lightly toasted. I can make everyone happy at once!"
"Absolutely love my new toaster. Not only does it make amazing toast/bagels/you name it but it's so aesthetically pleasing. 5 stars to customer service team who assisted me with all my questions and concerns."
"I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment. This one beat my old toaster by mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels. The toaster has a fantastic digital display too. I love the 10 second countdown feature so I can get my butter in place and slather it one while the toast is hot. The design is sleek and elegant, and my favorite surprise is the analog clock display."
Warming Rack for Revolution InstaGLO® Toasters
Sometimes heating up food in a microwave does more harm than good. Enter this warming rack that conveniently fits on top of the InstaGLO® Toaster by gently warming muffins, rolls, croissants, pizza, cookies and more.
Panini Press for Revolution InstaGLO® Toasters
The perfect panini doesn't exis--. Yes, it does! Thanks to this panini press add-on for the InstaGLO® Toaster, you can enjoy toasted sandwiches, quesadillas, melts without having to buy another appliance. Just put your panini inside this press, which fits inside the toaster, and let it cook your sandwich to perfection. The design locks your panini securely inside and contains drips, so less mess and more fun. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!
