TikTok Is Obsessed With This Toaster & It's Now on Sale

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I have been experimenting with it since I got it Sunday. Almost didn't buy it because of the price. Not disappointed at all. I was worried about putting a Pop Tart with frosting in it because I didn't want the frosting to get in the toaster. But it didn't. The things I tried so far all were perfect. Highly recommend it. Best investment I've made in an appliance."

"My experience with Revolution toaster. This toaster is very futuristic and a great conversation starter! This toaster lets you choose how toasty you want your breads with a full color screen. It's fun to use and makes toasting fun! There's even a musical chime when your bread is finished. My kids like their breads very toasty, my husband prefers his breads lightly toasted. I can make everyone happy at once!"

"Absolutely love my new toaster. Not only does it make amazing toast/bagels/you name it but it's so aesthetically pleasing. 5 stars to customer service team who assisted me with all my questions and concerns."

"I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment. This one beat my old toaster by mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels. The toaster has a fantastic digital display too. I love the 10 second countdown feature so I can get my butter in place and slather it one while the toast is hot. The design is sleek and elegant, and my favorite surprise is the analog clock display."