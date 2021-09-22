Farrah Abraham Is Returning to Teen Mom Franchise for MTV Spin-Off Series

The OG is back!
Farrah Abraham is ready to go back to her MTV roots, signing on to join a new Teen Mom spin-off series. Although the reality TV personality has yet to publicly confirm her latest project, a source tells E! News that the 30-year-old star is currently filming with other Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members. Other than Farrah's casting, it's unknown who else will be featured in the spinoff.
According to the insider, the format of the upcoming show will be similar to Big Brother's setup. But instead of the MTV stars being secluded in a house, they will be staying at a hotel. As for the premise of the new series? Well, it's all about the drama.
"The aim, of course, is to create drama and in-fighting," the source reveals, adding, "So, throwing Farrah into the mix is going to ignite that. There's already been a lot of conflict."
People, which obtained an exclusive on-set photo, reported that Farrah has already been spotted filming.
Farrah's MTV comeback marks the start of a new era for the star, especially after she claimed in a $5 million lawsuit in 2018 that she was fired from the network for continuing to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.
In court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the My Teenage Dream Ended author accused producers and crew members of making her feel "harassed, humiliated and discriminated against," as well as "disrespected, ridiculed and sex shamed."
In response to her accusations, MTV's parent company, Viacom, issued a statement to E! News, saying, "We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors, and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."
In March 2018, the network aired the moment Farrah quit Teen Mom OG and walked away from the show completely.
"Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things. All that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that if it's my own show, not on MTV anymore," she explained in a phone call to producer Morgan J. Freeman (against whom she allegedly filed an internal grievance). "There are so many paths for me in my life."
When Morgan told her she should do what's best for her family and career, she made her decision.
"Well, then, I will just have my lawyer contact you guys and I wish you guys all the best," Farrah said. "Thank you, have a great night."
The same month, Farrah dropped the lawsuit and reached a private settlement with Viacom.
At this time, a premiere date for the Teen Mom spin-off has yet to be released. E! News has reached out to MTV for comment about the upcoming series but has yet to receive a response.