Nordstrom Rack Has Deals Up To 92% Off Clothing, Beauty, Accessories & More Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Who's in the mood for a great deal? If so, now's the perfect time to shop. Whether you're looking for a cool moto jacket for the upcoming months or cozy slippers to keep your feet warm, Nordstrom Rack has it all. Not only that, they have some of the best discounts out there.
For instance, where else can you get a super cute Free People Tunic Sweater for over $100 off the retail price? If you love Barefoot Dreams just as much as we do, you can score a $140 CozyChic wrap for less than $65. Talk about an amazing deal! But what really surprised us most was how high these discounts go. We kid you not, there are even items up to 92% off right now. When deals are that good, items do tend to sell out pretty quick. If you like something don't hesitate.
We've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find at Nordstrom Rack today. Check out our finds below.
Joseph A Oversized Boxy Turtleneck Tunic Sweater
This turtleneck tunic sweater will go really well with your favorite pair of boots. Its oversized look is very stylish, the sweater itself is comfy, and it comes in six different colors. You'll want to get your hands on more than one.
Bernardo Faux Leather Moto Jacket
You'll get bombarded with a ton of, "Where'd you get that?" when you sport this quilted faux leather jacket from Bernardo.
Free People Leo Tunic Sweater
We've been eyeing this Free People sweater for a while. Now that it's over $100 off, we're getting it ASAP.
Guess Faux Leather Racer Jacket
This faux leather jacket from Guess is one you'll be wearing over and over again. It looks cool, it's true to size, and the quality is excellent. Plus, it's 66% off right now!
JSlides Bree Faux Fur Slide Sandal
Your feet will thank you for this purchase. These plush faux fur slide sandals are perfect for weekends in.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Double Breasted Cardigan
You'll stay nice and warm in this double breasted cardigan from Barefoot Dreams. We love the oversized silhouette and the colors it comes in. At over 50% off, this is one item you'll want to get right away.
Madwell Ruffled Button Front Top
This chic ruffled top from Madewell is a total steal! Not only is it cute, it's 85% off right now.
Adornia Sterling Silver Aria Feather Black Spinel Pendant Necklace
If you thought the Madewell top was a good deal, check out this cute Sterling Silver Aria Feather Pendant Necklace. You can get this for just $72, which is 92% off the reported original price.
Free People BFF Cowl Neck Sweater
Free People has some of the coziest and most stylish sweaters. We love this BFF Cowl Neck Sweater in heather grey.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow
We absolutely love Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadows. They're creamy, go on really smooth, and the colors are all so shimmery and pretty. We suggest stocking up on these while they're 50% off!
Kate Spade Sawyer Street Declan Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Sawyer Street Declan Leather Crossbody Bag is perfect for carrying the things you need like your wallet, keys, and cellphone. Right now, you can score the Rainyday color for under $100. This is one hot item that's guaranteed to sell out.
Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated Diamond Detail Star Charm Necklace
This cute star charm necklace will be your go-to for everyday use. It's small, goes with pretty much everything, and it's only $20 right now.
If you're looking for more great deals, check out 12 H&M Finds Under $50 That Have Us Reaching for Our Credit Cards.