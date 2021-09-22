Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Stars Shine Bright Like a Diamond at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show: See Their Looks

Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Joan Smalls, Troye Sivan, BIA and Ricky Martin were just a few of the celebrities to take part in Rihanna's star-studded fashion show.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 22, 2021 9:50 PMTags
FashionRihannaCelebrities
Celebs have love on the brain—for Rihanna's new Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection.

RiRi presented her latest line at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, and she had a ton of A-listers take part in her show. Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Vanessa Hudgens, Joan Smalls, Behati Prinsloo, BIA, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Troye Sivan, and Sabrina Carpenter were just a few of the big names on the list.

When it comes to what she looks for in a model, Rihanna has said she looks for "people that are confident and people that want to represent their space in this world."

"That's what this show is all about: representation," the 33-year-old singer, dressed in a custom neon Bottega Veneta look, told E! News. "I want every viewer watching this show to be like, 'Wow! That's me.'" 

The brand is all about inclusivity and making everyone feel sexy. "It's a shame that it took this long, but I think the entire world—not just Savage—but the entire world has a shift right now on the ideals of beauty, and fashion and what's sexy," Rihanna continued. "I feel honored to be represented in that space as well, or even helping women feel represented in that space. That makes me feel like my job is worth the sleepless nights." 

photos
Rihanna's Best Looks

While the rest of us will have to wait until Sept. 24 to watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, here's a sneak peek at the stars—and their fabulous looks—who were there to see the icon take a bow in person. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rihanna

The singer and Fenty mogul always nails her red carpet looks, and this time was no different.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Emily Ratajkowski

The model stunned in this Morphew Collection dress. According to the brand, the piece was "made from a hand embroidered silk Canton piano shawl from the 1920s with straps strung with Swarovski crystals and an antique enamel bird clasp from Italy."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Joan Smalls

The model dazzled in Mugler on the carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Gigi Hadid

The runway star suited up in a chic white number for the event.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Vanessa Hudgens

What time is it? Time for the actress to slay the carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Daddy Yankee

Like you, the recording artist is ready for the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Irina Shayk

The model turned heads in these black leather overalls.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Behati Prinsloo

What can fans expect from the show? It looks like a lot of amazing choreography. "The dancers are the stars of this show," the model wrote on Instagram. "Just wow!!!!!"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ricky Martin

The singer sported a cool black robe and boots on the carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Alek Wek

The model wore a gorgeous dress and accessorized her look with a pair of cute black boots.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Troye Sivan

During an Instagram Q&A, the singer said walking in the fashion show was "one of the greatest nights ever."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Precious Lee

The model brought a beautiful blue ensemble to the carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Sabrina Carpenter

The actress fastened her white piece with a black belt and added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Gottmik

The RuPaul's Drag Race star rocked a fierce semi-sheer ensemble for the show.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Soo Joo Park

The model and DJ dazzled in this floral minidress. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Jeremy Pope

"When @badgalriri calls⁣…" the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer for the show.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
BIA

The rapper turned heads with this fashionable green ensemble.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Nicole Williams English

The WAGS star turned up the heat on the red carpet with this sizzling look.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Jazmine Sullivan

The singer-songwriter posed for the cameras in a stylish bustier.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Bella Poarch

The singer shimmered in a sparkly minidress and thigh-high boots.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Reese Thompson

The model rocked a black off-the-shoulder number and accessorized with some fun sneakers.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Mei Pang

How cool is the makeup artist's beautiful black outfit?

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Janay Watson

The model stunned on the carpet in this black dress.

