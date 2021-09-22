Park Ranger Expresses Regret Over Alleged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Domestic Incident

Watch : Brian Laundrie's Family Speaks Out After Gabby Petito Death Confirmed

Those who interacted with Gabrielle Petito prior to her death are speaking out about what they would do differently if they could.

In a recent interview with Deseret News, Utah park ranger Melissa Hulls expressed sadness over the 22-year-old YouTuber's death.

The local officer recalled meeting Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, while responding to a call about a possible domestic assault on Aug. 12.

According to Hull, she spoke with Petito one-on-one, as she finds women are more comfortable speaking with a female officer.

"I was probably more candid with her than I should've been," Hull recalled. "I was imploring with her to reevaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in the relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another path, to make a change in her life."

But, according to Hull, Petito expressed feeling "a lot of anxiety" about the notion of splitting from Laundrie.