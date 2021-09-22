Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Kingston on His First Birthday

Watch : Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

Praise the Lourd, because we just got new pics of the King!

Billie Lourd shared photos of her 1-year-old son, Kingston, in honor of his first birthday on Sept. 22. The Booksmart actress tagged her location in "hEavEn..!" as she revealed sweet pics of her baby boy, whose face she kept out of view or covered with a heart emoji.

Billie was seen laughing while wearing a crown with his name on it, as Kingston sat at his high chair and shoved his hands into a birthday cake from Milk Bar.

Other photos captured the pair snuggling at home or holding hands. One goofy pic at the end of the gallery showed Billie holding up Kingston at a dinner table, while he lovingly grabbed her face. Obviously, the grandson of Carrie Fisher was fashionably dressed in a space-themed onesie, perhaps an homage to her role as Princess Leia. (He's already a big fan of Star Wars.)