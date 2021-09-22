Watch Christopher Meloni Revel in Being the "Zaddy of the Moment"

Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
"Zaddy" dearest!

Christopher Meloni has broken hearts and records playing detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims UnitNow, as season two of spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime returns tomorrow, Sept. 23, Meloni is finally owning his hot dad a.k.a. zaddy status. 

"To the best of my ability, but maybe I'm the zaddy of the moment and I humbly accept that, thank you," Meloni exclusively teased during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 22 at the 92nd Street Y. 

And, fans will get a special treat on Organized Crime this upcoming season. "It always feels great to have a job when you're an actor," Meloni joked. "But we have my mother Ellen Burstyn coming back, we have new guest stars coming. I'm really happy and ready to go."

Meloni also is ready to fan those flames supporting audiences' theory that Stabler and former partner Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitaywill end up together.

"I think because we've been together for so long and people have imbued our relationship that was always hinted and teased at, they get to fill in the cracks and crevices of who we are, what we are, and what we do," Meloni reasoned. "And that's constantly in my heart whenever I think of Mariska Hargitay." 

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meloni added, "Look, I started this show and I thought by season three, 'How are they going to keep writing thought-provoking episodes?' And they proved me wrong." 

Watch the full interview above to also hear Meloni's workout routine for leg day!

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

