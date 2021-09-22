Netflix Documentary Trailer Promises to Spill The "Secrets" of Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

Netflix is promising to expose the "secrets" of Britney Spears' conservatorship in a new trailer about the pop star's legal battle.
The streaming platform released the first trailer of its documentary Britney vs Spears on Sept. 22, in which director Erin Lee Carr tries to get to the bottom of Britney's predicament.
"What was going on inside the conservatorship? And why was she still in one if she was quote 'OK'?" viewers hear in a voiceover, which notes there were "financial incentives" for father Jamie Spears, the conservator of her estate, and for "the lawyers."
"Britney made other people a lot of money," the narrator continues.
Per Netflix, Erin and journalist Jenny Eliscu worked to "delve deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship" that has been in place for more than 13 years. The full film will stream on Sept. 28.
In the trailer, a voiceover says, "No one would talk. Until they did," revealing that "someone very close" to the conservatorship "leaked" a confidential report to the filmmakers.
The trailer teases there will be "no more secrets" in the Britney Spears case, which gained even more attention earlier this year with the release of another documentary, Framing Britney Spears. Also next week, CNN will air a special on the singer, titled Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom.
According to Netflix, Britney vs Spears "tells the explosive story of Britney's life and her public and private search for freedom" using years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents.
"This Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star's trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status," reads a press release.
From the director of the docs How to Fix a Drug Scandal and At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, the upcoming film "weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney's behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy," per Netflix. "Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told."
On Sept. 7, Jamie filed a petition in court to terminate Britney's conservatorship, saying he "wants is what is best for his daughter."
Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart shared a statement on Sept. 22 that confirmed her team is "moving forward" with their July 26 petition to suspend Jamie from his role in the conservatorship. He called it a "prerequisite to the immediate restoration of my client's dignity and fundamental rights."
Fans will be able to see her journey in Britney vs Spears when it hits Netflix on Sept. 28.