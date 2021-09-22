How Francia Raísa's How I Met Your Father Character Embraces Her Latin Heritage

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes

Raísa also was a huge fan of the original series, How I Met Your Mother, and teased that the spin-off is going to be "amazing" thanks to a talented and funny cast.

"I am so, so happy about these scripts. They're hilarious," Raísa hinted. "My sister calls me the cult classic queen, and I was like, 'Well, the luck's not going to stop here, all right?' So, where this one's going to be a success, Grown-ish is a success, which is a spin-off of Black-ish. You know, all of the Cutting Edge movies I did, and Bring it On 3. They were all a success, so I'm going to say, I'm nervous but I'm also excited because, one, it's good. And two, I was like, you know, I have a good track record. So let's keep it going."

Each role also offers a new opportunity to accomplish the challenging task of relating to other characters, especially when it comes to Grown-ish's Ana.

"The one thing my acting coach always says is you cannot judge your character. If you judge your character or you judge the script, you're not going to be able to perform," Raísa noted. "And this is a challenge for me and I want to understand where she's coming from. I am happy, though, that in this season you see a different side to Anna, a more human side to her, and playing this has definitely given me a different eye and I don't care if someone thinks differently from me. I'm glad that for me it was a lesson for me to open my mind more."