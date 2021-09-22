Kim Kardashian to Host Saturday Night Live! See More of the Season 47 Celeb Hosts

Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian is ready to show off her acting skills once again.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be hosting her own episode of Saturday Night Live, the long-running NBC comedy announced on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The SKIMS founder will host the Oct. 9 episode with music performer Halsey accompanying.

Other just-announced hosts and performers for season 47 include Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves for the Oct. 2 premiere, Rami Malek and Young Thugs on Oct. 16 and Ted Lasso Emmy-winner Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile on Oct. 23.

This will be Kim K., Malek and Wilson's first time ever hosting and it will be Sudeikis' first time hosting since he left SNL as a cast member.

Kim celebrated by reposting SNL's Post-It note announcement on her Instagram Stories.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, Peacock will livestream the first four episodes of SNL's 47th season starting with the premiere on Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

While doing press at the 2021 Emmys this past weekend, Lorne Michaels was asked about which SNL cast members would be returning for season 47.

"I'm not going to tell you much, only because we haven't announced who's hosting… but I don't think anybody will be heartbroken. I think people will be happy with what we have," he said coyly.

The season 46 finale seemingly indicated that Cecily StrongAidy BryantKate McKinnonKenan Thompson and Pete Davidson might leave the hit show. Since then, the stars have stayed coy about their casting status.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

