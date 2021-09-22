See a First Look at the Mysterious One of Us Is Lying Character Portraits

Watch : Watch Sneak Peek of Peacock's Teen Drama "One of Us Is Lying"

The Breakfast Club with fatal consequences? Talk about a deadly detention.

We're more than ready for Peacock's high school murder mystery One of Us Is Lying. And now E! News can exclusively reveal the mysterious character portraits ahead of the premiere on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Based on Karen M. McManus' novel of the same name, five students—an athlete, an academic whiz, a "princess," a criminal and a "basket case"—enter detention...but only four of them live to tale the tale.

"Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide," a statement per the NBCU streaming service teased.

The multi-perspective story is narrated by the ill-fated Simon (Mark McKenna), as the Rojas sisters, brainy Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada) and her younger sidekick Maeve (Melissa Collazo), try to solve the murder. Bad boy Nate (Cooper van Grootel), popular Queen Bee Addy (Annalisa Cochrane) and jock Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) are also all tangled up in the mysterious conspiracy surrounding the detention-based death.