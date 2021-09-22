Here's How Rihanna Gets Hot & Heavy With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna Reveals What Gets Her in a Sexy Mood

Rihanna wants everyone to feel sexy—and she's spilling her secret to getting it on.

E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester got an inside sneak peek at the Good Girl Gone Bad singer's latest Savage x Fenty collection ahead of the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 runway experience airing on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24.

"I want everybody to feel bad," Rihanna purred during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 22. "I love people that are confident and people that want to represent their space in this world. That's what the show is all about: representation. I want every viewer watching the show to be like, 'Wow, that's me.'"

Rihanna also spoke out about the body positivity approach to her brand.

"It's a shame that it took this long, but I think the entire world—not just Savage—but the entire world has a shift right now on the ideals of beauty, fashion and what's sexy," the Grammy winner said. "I feel honored to be represented in that space as well, or even helping women feel represented in that space. That makes me feel like my job is worth the sleepless nights."