Looking Back on Survivor's Most Controversial Twists

Exile Island

Several years after the controversial Redemption Island twist was first introduced, the show was set to bring it back for season 29. But two days before filming began, Probst called an audible.

"We were going to do Redemption and we had been trying to come up with a new idea," Probst told EW at the time. "But we didn't have it, and so my feeling was, if we don't have a better idea, let's go with what we know works. And then another idea came to me and I ran it past the guys and suddenly it was ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. That's what we should do!'"

It ended up being Exile Island, which was first utilized in season 10 before getting its own season-long concept two seasons later. And it was resurrected for the 29th season after not being used for several years.

And it was actually Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus who made it to the finals of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, that inspired Probst pull off the last-minute switch.

"Yes, I am glad that we decided to change it up—and in a weird way I owe thanks to Mike White," Probst said back in 2014. "He was over at our house for dinner just a couple of weeks before we started shooting. I confided in him about the basic creative for the Blood vs. Water season and when I mentioned Redemption Island coming back he had a very lackluster response—'Oh, you're doing Redemption again?' The words hit me like a stray, leftover Medallion of Power right between the eyes. We had debated Redemption Island during our Survivor creative meetings and for some reason hearing him say it at that moment tipped the scale."