Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why You Shouldn't Call the New Wonder Years a Reboot

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the stars of ABC's The Wonder Years explain the importance of this iteration, including why it isn't a revival.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 22, 2021 6:00 PMTags
TVABCExclusivesNostalgia
Watch: "The Wonder Years" Cast Dishes on Reboot

It may be on the same network and have the same title, but don't call 2021's The Wonder Years a reboot.

The stars of the new coming-of-age comedy made sure to make this very point during an exclusive chat with E! News ahead of the Sept. 22 premiere. In fact, Elisha "EJ" Williams, who is stepping into Fred Savage's shoes by taking on the lead role, said the show isn't "categorized as a reboot."

"We're just another regular show," he added, "who's trying to be just as great, and it just so happens to be another version of another one."

The Wonder Years could certainly be defined as a reimagining, as the ABC show is telling new stories from the perspective of a Black family living in Alabama in the late 1960s. Williams' co-star and on-screen mom Saycon Sengbloh put it best when she told E! News, "We're just absolutely a different family, but it's that same slice of time. I think of it like this, if you imagine a neighborhood...that show was about what was going on in that house. And now we're just over here at this house."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

According to fellow Wonder Years star Laura Kariuki, even Savage, who serves as an executive producer, isn't calling the show a reboot. "He has assured us that this isn't just like, 'the new Wonder Years,'" she said. "It's a whole different show."

Because of this, Dulé Hill, who plays Williams patriarch Bill, could not have been more excited to be a part of this project.

ABC

"The original Wonder Years was a phenomenal show, and it's set the bar really high," he shared. "But there were things that were missing for me, anyway and my own experience. So, to be able to...expand the lens and tell a different, unique story in that same time period, it's an honor for me to be a part of it."

And, just like its predecessor, Hill predicted that this version of The Wonder Years may have a "cultural impact," noting, "We are looking back on yesterday, but so much of what has happened yesterday is happening today."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler's Comment About His Movies

3

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

photos
TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

His hope for the show? That it will "challenge us to take pause and take stock of where we are."

For all of this and more, watch the exclusive interview above.

The Wonder Years premieres tonight, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler's Comment About His Movies

3

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

4

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Pose Topless for Racy NSFW SKIMS Shoot

5

BiP Implodes as Ivan & Aaron Exchange Threats: See Who Exited

Latest News

Exclusive

Here's How Rihanna Gets Hot & Heavy With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Looking Back on Survivor's Most Controversial Twists

Exclusive

Why You Shouldn't Call the New Wonder Years a Reboot

Amelia Hamlin Shares Cryptic Message After Scott Disick Breakup

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Pose Topless for Racy NSFW SKIMS Shoot

Zachery Ty & Jonathan Taylor Thomas Will Make You Feel Nostalgic AF