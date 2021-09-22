Amelia Hamlin Shares Cryptic Message About "What's Not For You" After Scott Disick Split

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Apologies For Completely See-Through Look

Amelia Hamlin is getting on with her life, Scott-free.

The 20-year-old model posted a cryptic quote about moving forward on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Sept. 22, two weeks after she and Scott Disick, 38, broke up after an 11-month relationship.

"The longer you entertain what's not for you, the longer you postpone what is," read the quote. "Read that again."

Since the breakup, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has kept busy by focusing on her modeling career. Days after Amelia and Scott split, she walked the runways of two shows for 2021 New York Fashion Week and told E! News, "I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people."

Amelia has also taken more style risks since her breakup from Scott. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, she made her London Fashion Week debut by walking the catwalk at the Richard Quinn spring/summer 2022 show sporting bleached blond eyebrows, a look her fellow runway models showcased as well.