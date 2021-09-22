Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Watch : "You" Season 3 Trailer Shows Penn Badgley's New Obsession

Ready for some spooktacular news?

Netflix just released its list of all the movies and shows coming to its platform this October.

So what can fans expect? In terms of series, there's the return of You with season three. Fans can begin binge-watching the Penn Badgley series starting Oct. 15, and if you can't wait until then, you can check out the chilling trailer here. The streaming service is debuting Gwyneth Paltrow's Sex, Love & Goop on Oct. 21, and Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's Colin in Black & White on Oct. 29.

As for new films hitting the streaming service, viewers can catch Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty on Oct. 1 and Megan Fox's Night Teeth on Oct. 20. There will also be a special sneak peek at Broadway's Diana: The Musical, about the late Princess Diana, on Oct. 1.

But that's not all. There will also be some classic film and TV series appearing on Netflix for the very first time, including Titanic, Tommy Boy, Seinfeld and Are You Afraid of the Dark?.