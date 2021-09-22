Take a First-Class Trip Through Kaley Cuoco's Fitness Routine

If you've ever wanted to know Kaley Cuoco's fitness regimen, it's time to board E! News Airlines. We've got every detail, courtesy of her trainer, Ryan Sorensen.
The Flight Attendant star's story with Sorensen begins five years ago, and it wasn't a conventional gym that brought them together. "Kaley had shoulder surgery and was doing her rehab with me," he recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Once the pandemic hit, I left and started my own business and Kaley came over with me. She's like, 'Hey, why don't we just build a gym in my garage and you can train me there?' I was like, 'Perfect.'"
The actress, competitive equestrian and former tennis player accomplishes her goals without focusing on the scale, says Sorensen: "It's just a matter of her just feeling good and waking up the next day like not being too sore and ready to hit it again," he said. "She does very, very well with her eating. She gets 10,000 steps in a day. She always tries to do some sort of physical activity, whether it's with me, whether it's with yoga or riding horses."
One to two times a week, the two meet for full-body workouts that can involve resistance training, conditioning and stability work. Cuoco's favorites include working on a stability ball, using a medicine ball and other exercises that challenge her athleticism. Her least favorite? "The VersaClimber," Sorensen said. "She doesn't love that too much."
With any workout, he likes to keep it as enjoyable as possible.
"We just kind of get creative with balancing on the ball on our knees and doing a dumbbell press, or doing some plyometrics on the box or some med ball slams and ball throws," he said. "Just really keeping her interested and just about having fun because, obviously, working out isn't always the most fun, but we seem to have a good time."
When it comes to food, Sorensen said Cuoco, who is vegan, also works with a dietitian and eats clean, controlled portions. "She drinks close to a gallon of water a day," he shared. "She doesn't drink alcohol very often. When you have all those things clicking and going in your favor, I mean, you're doing the right thing."
Of course, as the star and executive producer on the hit HBO series, the Emmy nominee has a pretty full plate and isn't always home—or even in the same country as Sorensen—to fit in a workout in person.
"You just don't know when she's going to have the time, but she'll usually just text me and we'll do some Zoom calls," he said. "It really consists of some bodyweight exercises and just fine-tuning and keeping her moving a little bit."
With filming underway again and Cuoco's divorce from Karl Cook in progress, exercise can offer her an added mental benefit. "Now that season two of Flight Attendant is starting to film, we're gonna start adding in probably another day, just to keep her feeling good from a physical standpoint, but from a mental standpoint, too, to get her mind off things," the trainer said. "Obviously everybody feels so much better when they work it out. They just have a clear head."
If Cuoco's routine has inspired you to hit the gym yourself, heed Sorensen's advice: "I think the biggest thing is to try to stay consistent with everything. And then I think when people get burned out on exercise, they are going too hard. You want to leave a little bit in the tank. Being sore from working out is a good thing, but sometimes it's not."
Ultimately, "when you start seeing the results of of working out and eating right and just feeling better," he said, "that's going to keep you coming back every time."