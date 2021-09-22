What Brian Laundrie's Family Has to Say After Gabby Petito Is Confirmed Dead

Watch : Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22

The family of Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie, who authorities named a person of interest after the 22-year-old influencer went missing, has broken their silence about her death.

His parents, who shared a North Port, Fla. home with the couple, issued a statement through their lawyer after the FBI and police confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that a body they found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming was the missing 22-year-old travel blogger and influencer. Her death has initially been ruled a homicide.

"May Gabby Rest In Peace," Roberta and Christopher Laundrie said in a statement to E! News.

They made no further comment, including any remarks about their 23-year-old son, who authorities have been trying to find since his parents reported him missing less than a week after Gabby's parents reported her disappearance.

She and Brian had embarked on a cross-country road trip in a van and he returned alone on Sept. 1 to the home they shared with his family; 10 days later, Gabby's parents, who had lost contact with their daughter in late August, reported her missing.