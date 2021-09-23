A Day in the Life: This Is What It's Like to Return to the Broadway Stage During COVID

Watch : Renee Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles: From Broadway to "Girls5Eva"

Some people have jobs so cool we'd actually enjoy attending their marathon Zoom meetings. Even the ones that could totally have been an email.

Not to say we don't cherish our all-important responsibility of bringing you every last piece of need-to-know information about the casts of Bridgerton and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but we don't have our own glam squad or a Rolodex filled with famous names, now do we?

But the impossibly cool people we'll be profiling in E! News' latest series totally do. Plus access to things like private drivers, designer garb and the type of professional titles we'd drop with wild abandon at parties, dinner dates or while chatting with the barista at Starbucks. Welcome to A Day in the Life...

Chicago star Arian Keddell had it coming. A night like Broadway's post-COVID re-opening, that is. The Elmira, N.Y.-bred triple threat spent some 10 years auditioning for her dream production only to finally land the part of Murderess' Row inmate Mona in October 2019—five months before the quickly spreading coronavirus would dim the lights in NYC's famed theater district for a year-and-a-half.