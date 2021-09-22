Why Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Have Talked About Surrogacy & Adoption for Baby No. 2

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving up some adorable baby updates.
The Vanderpump Rules star and fiancé Brock Davies welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, back in April. Now, the Bravo star is sharing updates on their five-month-old's latest firsts.
"She started reaching up this week to pick her up. She's so alert and reactive with her smiling. She definitely knows her name. Now she has the cutest giggle," Scheana told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's VPR season nine premiere. "There are so many cute little things and every day it's something new."
Scheana admits she was surprised by "how easy the transition was" into motherhood.
"I didn't really know what to expect. You know, you go from being pregnant for what felt like a year to now all of a sudden you have this tiny little human who relies on me for everything," she revealed. "So the late night feeds and breastfeeding and then balancing that with filming four days after I got home from the hospital, I didn't really know how easy it was going to be like."
She added, "But I feel like I've just wanted to be a mom for so long that it just happened quite easier than expected."
And yes, the couple have thought about having more kids in the future, but it might not be via Scheana getting pregnant again.
"We've talked about it. It will not happen any time soon," she explained. "I did get really sick after I had her and I got diagnosed with HELLP syndrome. So that's something that I'm high risk to happen again and that's something that's just very scary. So I don't know if I will necessarily put myself at risk again. We've talked about unfreezing my eggs and turning them into embryos, maybe a surrogate, maybe we adopt one day. Definitely open to expanding the family just not sure how or when."
Check out Scheana and Brock's Daily Pop interview above to hear more about baby Summer and their wedding planning!
Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
